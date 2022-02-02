Advertisement

No more mask requirements for District 51 schools

The board also recognized school counselors and Black History Month at Monday’s meeting, among other agenda items
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education Director for District E, Angela Lema, expressed her support for ending remaining mask requirements.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At Monday’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting, Directors Andrea Haitz, Willie Jones, and Angela Lema voted to end remaining mask requirements for classes and schools starting on Feb. 7. Directors Doug Levinson and Kari Scholtes voted to keep them.

With three votes in favor and two against, the motion to end remaining mask requirements passed.

There are currently no blanket mask mandates, but current policy requires schools to mask-up for fourteen calendar days if their student populations reach 2 percent COVID-19 positivity. Individual classes are also currently required to wear masks for fourteen calendar days if any student or staff member in that class tests positive.

Those requirements were set to end on Feb. 7 if certain COVID-19 criteria in the Mesa Co. community were met.

District parent Sarah Fletcher was at the meeting and voiced her support for parents’ choice when it comes to masking students. According to her, “I’m here because I have a son in middle school. He’s thirteen and he gets headaches when he wears his mask in school, and so I’m just pro-parent choice. I believe parents are the best authority.”

According to Haitz, ”I don’t think all the stars are going to align and there’s ever going to be a perfect time. The numbers are on a downward trend and I think that’s what we need to look at, and I think it’s time that parents are the expert.”

Those previously-set criteria regarding COVID-19 trends in the county have not been met, but Haitz, Jones, and Lema decided that sticking to the Feb. 7 deadline was best.

Scholtes shared her view that masks may have contributed towards mitigating COVID-19 spread in schools.

The full meeting can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page.

The board also recognized school counselors and Black History Month at Monday’s meeting, among other agenda items.

