City council approves Redlands 360 Proposed Development

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday night, the Grand Junction City Council voted on three resolutions pertaining to the Redlands 360 Proposed Development. This would be the biggest residential development in the region’s history.

The council voted yes on the resolutions and now the 624-acre site, located north west of the Redlands Mesa Golf Course, is one step closer to becoming a reality. The development would add more than 1,600 homes over the next 25 years.

Now, with the council’s approval, developer La Plata Communities, can begin the filing process.

