City of Grand Junction releases random survey for proposed Community Recreation Center

logo
logo(City of Grand Junction)
By Cristian Sida and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction mailed a letter to a random selection of Grand Junction registered voters at the beginning of February, inviting them to participate in a survey regarding a potential Community Recreation Center in Grand Junction.

The city urged those selected to participate in a survey either over the phone or online. The randomly selected residents who didn’t complete the survey will receive a phone call from a (717) area code to complete the survey over the phone.

The city says, the data from the survey is critical to understanding the community’s needs regarding a new community center, including which facilities and elements are deemed necessary. Amenities in the new center could include indoor and outdoor pools, a gymnasium, a walk/jog track, and other community spaces.

The City of Grand Junction partnered with Colorado Mesa University and their research partner, The Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College, to design the survey.

“A Community Recreation Center has been a topic of discussion in Grand Junction for a number of years,” said Mayor Chuck McDaniel. “We are pleased to partner with CMU to help the city understand the community’s current preferences on this important topic.”

The survey results will be presented to the city council this spring.

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

