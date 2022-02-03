Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol responds to semi-truck accident near Utah border

Semi-truck crosses eastbound into westbound lane, CSP responds.
Semi-truck crosses eastbound into westbound lane, CSP responds.
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol received a phone call Thursday at 12:26 p.m. involving a semi-truck. The accident occurred on I-70 at Mile Marker 5.

According to CSP, the semi-truck was headed eastbound and crossed into a westbound lane, crossing over the median. CSP also reports there was no injuries.

Due to the semi-truck crossing over the median and into the westbound lanes, a single westbound lane was closed off.

We are working on learning more about the accident and will update this story once more information is provided.

