Colorado State Patrol responds to semi-truck accident near Utah border

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol received a phone call Thursday at 12:26 p.m. involving a semi-truck. The accident occurred on I-70 at Mile Marker 5.

According to CSP, the semi-truck was headed eastbound and crossed into a westbound lane, crossing over the median. CSP also reports there was no injuries.

Due to the semi-truck crossing over the median and into the westbound lanes, a single westbound lane was closed off.

We are working on learning more about the accident and will update this story once more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.