Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective "mom scream" after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

