NBC programming changes during 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begins Thursday, Feb. 3 and the Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 4. NBC will be providing coverage of the Olympics.

Due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics there will be a few program adjustments for the following weeks.

Please take note of the new program times, which will begin on Thursday, Feb. 3 and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20:

Midday Live: Preempted

Days of Our Lives: Preempted

The Doctors: Preempted

Jeopardy II: Preempted

Jeopardy: Will air at 4 p.m.

NBC Nightly News: Will air at 4:30 p.m.

KKCO 11 News at 6: Preempted

Wheel of Fortune: Will air at 5:30 p.m.

KKCO 11 News The 10: Will air immediately following NBC’s Primetime Olympic coverage

