NBC programming changes during 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begins Thursday, Feb. 3 and the Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 4. NBC will be providing coverage of the Olympics.
Due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics there will be a few program adjustments for the following weeks.
Please take note of the new program times, which will begin on Thursday, Feb. 3 and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20:
- Midday Live: Preempted
- Days of Our Lives: Preempted
- The Doctors: Preempted
- Jeopardy II: Preempted
- Jeopardy: Will air at 4 p.m.
- NBC Nightly News: Will air at 4:30 p.m.
- KKCO 11 News at 6: Preempted
- Wheel of Fortune: Will air at 5:30 p.m.
- KKCO 11 News The 10: Will air immediately following NBC’s Primetime Olympic coverage
