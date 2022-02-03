Advertisement

NBC programming changes during 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing Olympics
Beijing Olympics(MGN)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begins Thursday, Feb. 3 and the Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 4. NBC will be providing coverage of the Olympics.

Due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics there will be a few program adjustments for the following weeks.

Please take note of the new program times, which will begin on Thursday, Feb. 3 and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20:

  • Midday Live: Preempted
  • Days of Our Lives: Preempted
  • The Doctors: Preempted
  • Jeopardy II: Preempted
  • Jeopardy: Will air at 4 p.m.
  • NBC Nightly News: Will air at 4:30 p.m.
  • KKCO 11 News at 6: Preempted
  • Wheel of Fortune: Will air at 5:30 p.m.
  • KKCO 11 News The 10: Will air immediately following NBC’s Primetime Olympic coverage

