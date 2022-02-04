Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old

Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson...
Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson County. The suspect is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert said Brayden Dobbs is a Black male child about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds from Haralson County. The suspect in the abduction is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, a 42-year-old Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe license plate RIL7846 or a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man
Semi-truck crosses eastbound into westbound lane, CSP responds.
Colorado State Patrol responds to semi-truck accident near Utah border
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Criminal charges not filed in connection with a Colorado girl who died at an amusement park
Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school
City council approves Redlands 360 Proposed Development
City council approves Redlands 360 Proposed Development

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial
Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
Deanna Isom was shot 11 times and is home recovering after countless surgeries.
Woman shot 11 times tells her story of survival
Some of the leaders attending the Olympics are authoritarians.
Olympics begin amid boycotts, pandemic