Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on 1st and Gunnison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Grand Junction Police Department, late Thursday night a Colorado State Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop in Grand Junction, during the course of the traffic stop the trooper reported shots had been fired.

On Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 p.m., a CSP trooper initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of N. 1st St. and Gunnison Avenue in Grand Junction. CSP reports the vehicle was occupied by an adult female driver and an adult male passenger. During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper aired over his radio that shots had been fired and the male passenger had fled on foot. The department reports the trooper involved in the incident was not injured.

GJPD officers and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began a search for the male passenger. GJPD reports the female driver remained on scene with law enforcement.

According to GJPD, during the search the Grand Junctional Regional Communication Center received a call from a reporting party stating an unknown male with a gun had entered into his home and then left the house without incident.

Officers then responded to the area of the reported sighting with a GJPD K9. GJPD reports the male passenger was apprehended in the 300 Block of Gunnison Avenue just before midnight. The police department reports the suspect suffered minor injuries, was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, and then released into the custody of law enforcement.

According to GJPD, at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident.

GJPD says, the trooper involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. CSP will be responsible for releasing the name of the trooper.

The investigation is ongoing, and this article will be updated once more information has been released.

