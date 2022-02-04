Advertisement

D51 students race cars made from mousetraps

D51 students race cars made from mousetraps
D51 students race cars made from mousetraps
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday afternoon at Fruita Middle School, students had the opportunity to participate in a school competition using cars they designed and built themselves using mousetraps.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 states it was a great STEM learning opportunity, focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math.

Cameron Ovechka, a sixth-grader at Redlands Middle School, says, “The mousetrap produces motion, and when you pull it to a string, the string pulls the back wheels of the axle. And the longer the rod, the farther it goes, but we kind of need a shorter rod, so it goes seven meters.”

