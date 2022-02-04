Advertisement

Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun

GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4(David Jones)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Friday morning, officers responded to a report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. involving two vehicles and allegedly involving a man with a gun.

According to GJPD at 6:40 a.m., witnesses report a male subject had been walking in the roadway when a vehicle slowed down to avoid hitting the pedestrian, a second vehicle then rear-ended the first. The subject in the road is reported to have shown a gun to one of the drivers and then fled on foot.

While officers were on scene, a nearby caller reported to 911 that an unknown male was on his porch asking to be let inside. Officers responded to the address on the 400 Block of 29 Rd. and took the male into custody. Officers report this was the same male pedestrian from the early morning crash, they also said he was not in possession of a weapon when he was arrested.

The male pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared, then was transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility for violation of a court order.

This investigation is ongoing.

