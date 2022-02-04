Fruita Church turned into vacation rental

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SacredHeart Church in Fruita turned 100 years old in 2021 and has now been remodeled into something completely new. It was put up for sale a few years ago and caught the eye of one boulder county resident, Steven Phillips.

After 3 years of renovations, this 100 year old church turned into a modern vacation paradise and it will host it’s first guests on Friday March 4th, 2022.

If Our Lady of Perpetual Motion is something you would want to see with your own eyes, if renting might not be an option, Kristy Driver, Mangaer of Visit Fruita said “We will have a chamber event on March 10th and it’ll be open for everybody to see.”

Visit Fruita has over 35 properties on it’s website and Driver says nothing is quite like this place.

If you would like to book a reservation

