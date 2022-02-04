Advertisement

Fruita Church turned into vacation rental

Catholic Church built in 1921 transformed into modern vacation rental in Downtown Fruita
Our Lady of Perpetual Motion Fruita, CO
Our Lady of Perpetual Motion Fruita, CO(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SacredHeart Church in Fruita turned 100 years old in 2021 and has now been remodeled into something completely new. It was put up for sale a few years ago and caught the eye of one boulder county resident, Steven Phillips.

After 3 years of renovations, this 100 year old church turned into a modern vacation paradise and it will host it’s first guests on Friday March 4th, 2022.

If Our Lady of Perpetual Motion is something you would want to see with your own eyes, if renting might not be an option, Kristy Driver, Mangaer of Visit Fruita said “We will have a chamber event on March 10th and it’ll be open for everybody to see.”

Visit Fruita has over 35 properties on it’s website and Driver says nothing is quite like this place.

If you would like to book a reservation click HERE

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
Car accident involving a mail truck
Car accident involving mail truck
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education Director for District E, Angela Lema,...
District 51 Board of Education ends remaining mask requirements starting Feb. 7
Mike Kimmel at Grip Bouldering
New rock climbing and bouldering gym in Grand Junction celebrates grand opening

Latest News

Central High School national champion snowshoe team
Central High School national champion snowshoe team
D51 students race cars made from mousetraps
D51 students race cars made from mousetraps
The outside of Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Valley Power increasing rates
Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man