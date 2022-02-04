Mesa County Animal Services near capacity.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The colder temperatures in Grand Junction are resulting in crowded spaces at animal control facilities. The Mesa County Animal Services is near capacity not because of an influx of animals but due to the cold weather, which forces those housed in outdoor kennels to go indoors.

According to Mesa County Animal Services, there is a waitlist if someone needs to drop off an animal. If you’re looking to adopt a pet, now would be the time to visit animal services.

“Our goal is to keep animals moving out of here as fast as they’re coming in. So people adopting is great. That helps us out quite a bit,” said Kevin Bozarth with Mesa County Animal.

The waitlist is about 10 to 14 days. Community members can also help out by fostering pets.

