Advertisement

Mesa County Animal Services near capacity

Mesa County Animal Services near capacity.
Mesa County Animal Services near capacity.(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The colder temperatures in Grand Junction are resulting in crowded spaces at animal control facilities. The Mesa County Animal Services is near capacity not because of an influx of animals but due to the cold weather, which forces those housed in outdoor kennels to go indoors.

According to Mesa County Animal Services, there is a waitlist if someone needs to drop off an animal. If you’re looking to adopt a pet, now would be the time to visit animal services.

“Our goal is to keep animals moving out of here as fast as they’re coming in. So people adopting is great. That helps us out quite a bit,” said Kevin Bozarth with Mesa County Animal.

The waitlist is about 10 to 14 days. Community members can also help out by fostering pets.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun
Semi-truck crosses eastbound into westbound lane, CSP responds.
Colorado State Patrol responds to semi-truck accident near Utah border
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Criminal charges not filed in connection with a Colorado girl who died at an amusement park
Area the woman and dog were found on the Grand Mesa the next day
Woman and dog found overnight on the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures

Latest News

Former Church turned into Vacation Rental
Former Church turned into Vacation Rental
Community rallies to find dog during rollover accident
Community rallies to find dog during rollover accident
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 7
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun