Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 7
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 7.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Rd. is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. Only
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is March 2022
- Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
- Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
- Delays can be expected, alternate route advised
- Anticipated completion date is March 2022
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 1st St. & Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Project will resume this coming Spring
- Anticipated completion date is May 2022
- North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
- Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. up to I-70B
- Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
- Anticipated completion date is late April
- 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
- 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between US Hwy 6 and G Road
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
- Main Street Breezeway Closure and for Building Maintenance
- The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed between Monique’s Bridal and Out West Books
- The alley from 5th St. to 6th St. between Main Street and Rood Avenue will intermittently be closed to thru traffic
- Anticipated completion date is mid-February
- 28 ¾ Rd. south of B ½ Rd., Culvert Replacement (Mesa County)
- 28 3/4 Rd. will be closed between Caboose Avenue and Durango Drive
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is mid-February
- 1st St. and Hillcrest Drive Fiber Optic Construction (Unite Private Networks)
- Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 1st St. at Hillcrest Drive will be alternating one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers
- Expect delays
For more information, visit gjcity.org.
