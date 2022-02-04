Advertisement

Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 7

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 7.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Rd. is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. Only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected, alternate route advised
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 1st St. & Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Project will resume this coming Spring
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
    • Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. up to I-70B
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between US Hwy 6 and G Road
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • Main Street Breezeway Closure and for Building Maintenance
    • The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed between Monique’s Bridal and Out West Books
    • The alley from 5th St. to 6th St. between Main Street and Rood Avenue will intermittently be closed to thru traffic
    • Anticipated completion date is mid-February
  • 28 ¾ Rd. south of B ½ Rd., Culvert Replacement (Mesa County)
    • 28 3/4 Rd. will be closed between Caboose Avenue and Durango Drive
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is mid-February
  • 1st St. and Hillcrest Drive Fiber Optic Construction (Unite Private Networks)
    • Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 1st St. at Hillcrest Drive will be alternating one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers
    • Expect delays

For more information, visit gjcity.org.

