Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from an SUV that was on fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the rescue with the public on Thursday. According to the timestamp on the video, the rescue happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Deputy Michael Gregorek was responding to a call of a vehicle on fire. He had no idea what the scene was going to be like. Just a month prior, Gregorek said he responded to a call and a suspect had been throwing Molotov cocktails at a vehicle; he thought this could be something similar.

When he arrived at the scene he saw a man throwing something at the SUV with heavy smoke pouring out. For a brief time, he thought he was dealing with a criminal act. Until he heard the man yelling for his dog.

“He starts screaming, ‘My dog’s in the car,’” Gregorek said.

Gregorek ran to the back of the vehicle, pulled out his retractable baton, and smashed out the back window.

In the video, you can see the dog Hank as he appears confused and stressed with smoke pouring out the back.

Hank’s owner tried to drag him out, but the smoke was too heavy and he had to step aside. Gregorek then stepped in and hoisted Hank out of the vehicle and to safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Hank was in the vehicle waiting for his owner, with the window halfway open. The fire department believes the fire was electrical and likely started somewhere under the dashboard or console. The fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun
Semi-truck crosses eastbound into westbound lane, CSP responds.
Colorado State Patrol responds to semi-truck accident near Utah border
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Criminal charges not filed in connection with a Colorado girl who died at an amusement park
Area the woman and dog were found on the Grand Mesa the next day
Woman and dog found overnight on the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures

Latest News

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit
FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels