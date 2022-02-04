Woman and dog found overnight on the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier this week a 61 year old woman and a dog became stranded on top of the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures. The Mesa County Sheriffs Office was notified Tuesday evening just before 8p.m. that the pair went up to the Grand Mesa to go cross country skiing around noon for the day but never returned.

The Mesa County Search and Rescue team with the sheriffs department faced a challenge they had never faced before. Finding a woman and a dog in negative ten degree temperatures, negative 15-20 in the wind.

Three snowmobile teams arrived on scene around 9p.m. where the woman’s car was at the mesa top parking lot. They knew it would be a challenge based on minimal information and a vast area to cover.

”Its such a vast area that she could be in and how much terrain we had to search, we were concerned about that.,” said Mesa County Search and Rescue Snow Operations team leader Rob Martindale. “We knew we had a challenge to cover that much area to look for her. The fact that we haven’t had any new snow, so there’s been a lot of people recreating in this area that really put a lot of marks on the ground. A lot of snowmobile tracks, a lot of old snowshoe tracks, a lot of old cross country skier tracks. So we really didn’t know which set of tracks were hers.”

Rob Martindale and his team started their search around 10:30p.m. Tuesday. It was called off around 3a.m. Wednesday by the Sargent after not having any success. But he needed to go get another team who was still out looking without navigation.

“We had some team members that were struggling with some frozen equipment,” said Rob. “Their navigation systems had gone down. They were cold so they hunkered down for a bit and started a fire. Navigating at night without electronics and areas you can’t find landmarks makes it very difficult. This particular area its just flat, every park looks the same, all the trees look the same.”

They typically mount their electronic GPS equipment on the snowmobiles dashboard. But due to the subzero temperature, they were freezing up, so they moved to their cell phones and kept them in their jackets so they’d stay warm. But that required them to stop every so often to check their navigation.

“The third time we stopped to check our bearings to find where we were headed next to get to our teammates, we just happened to stop, pull the cell phone out of our pocket, look, and we heard the voice from the trees,” said Rob.

The only way they could have heard her yelling was if all their equipment was turned off and they stopped at that exact spot, which was a few hundred yards off their search trail.

“It was absolutely a miracle that she was there,” said Rob. “That we stopped there at that particular time not really looking for her, we had already suspended the mission, but just very lucky that we did stop in that area and stop everything just so we could hear. So it changed the outcome rather quickly.”

Around 4:30a.m. the 61 year old woman and the dog were found tucked in some trees out of the wind. She is an experienced backcountry skier and only survived from wearing the right clothes and hugging the dog to keep each other warm, who also had a K9 jacket on.

Rob was one of the two people who found them. The Mesa County Sheriffs Office says both the woman and dog are okay. The woman was just entering early hypothermia and the dog did not suffer any frostbite. They likely wouldn’t have survived if Rob and his search and rescue partner hadn’t stopped there and heard her yell.

Officials with Mesa County Search and Rescue say its important to always know seasonal landmarks, as surroundings can look different season to season. They also say not to make shortcuts, even if you’re experienced, when going into potentially extreme situations.

