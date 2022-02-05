Girl Scouts in Colorado are preparing for cookies sales

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Girl Scouts from across Western Colorado gathered at Lincoln Park to pick up their orders of cookies as they got ready to begin their annual fundraiser cookie sales.

Scouts from more than 28 troops picked up around 6,500 cases of their famous cookies, which they will begin selling tomorrow, Feb. 6. Organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds will stay in Colorado.

“The troops do earn a cash profit off of the cookies that they sale and the girls earn their incentives and prizes as well,” said Ashley Douglas, Regional Manager for Girl Scouts of Colorado. “The rest supports the council in supporting, advocating for those volunteers and those girls, and organizing fun things for them to do.”

The Girl Scouts have already taken preorders of cookies, and if you haven’t preordered any, the troops will be selling the cookies for the next five weeks at various locations across the Western Slope.

This year, the Girl Scouts have a new cookie called “Adventurefuls.” They say it’s a brownie-inspired cookie that has a caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

To find where you can buy Girl Scout Cookies, visit girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

