Advertisement

Grand Junction Golden Retrievers walk to end Alzheimer’s

Dog walk in Grand Junction to end Alzheimer's.
Dog walk in Grand Junction to end Alzheimer's.(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Golden Retrievers from all over the Grand Valley converged on Grand Junction as part of an organized walk to raise awareness to end Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dogs and their owners walked for the cause as they made their way through downtown Grand Junction, stopping on Main Street and 5th St. to take a picture together by the Grand Junction Memorial.

Organizers say Saturday, Feb. 5, was Golden Day in Golden, Colo., and many wouldn’t be able to make it there for the day, so they decided to make today Golden Retriever Day in Grand Junction.

Tonja Kueper-Rinaldo, who is the Western Colorado Walk Director for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, organized the event in the hopes to begin spreading the word about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s later this fall.

“We like to make sure we get the word out for this year’s walk, that’s happening Sep. 24, so we decided to have a walk to have the goldens come together in town and help us kick off the walk to end Alzheimer’s,” said Kueper-Rinaldo.

She said she got her Golden Retriever during the pandemic with the hope of using her as a therapy dog for those who are living with Alzheimer’s in care centers.

“We haven’t been able to get in there, so we thought we’d bring the goldens together to rally the troops, and hopefully soon, we can all get in there and give them a little love.”

Several of the people walking with their dogs said their pups are good at sharing the love.

“They’re just a wonderful breed. They’re great with kids, and I think the only thing they know how to do is just love people,” said Ken Greenburg of Palisade. “You come home, and it’s unconditional love. You go out, take the garbage out, you come back, and it’s unconditional love.”

This was the first year the walk was held. Kueper-Rinaldo hopes to keep it an annual tradition.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun
Area the woman and dog were found on the Grand Mesa the next day
Woman and dog found overnight on the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on...
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on 1st and Gunnison
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson causes vehicle to hit power pole
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson
This undated photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beecher.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Michael Bloomberg’s daughters

Latest News

Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual fundraiser
Girl Scouts in Colorado are preparing for cookies sales
Single-vehicle rollover accident
Vehicle catches fire in rollover accident
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
School District 51 Board of Education on removing mask requirements
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards