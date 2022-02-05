School District 51 Board of Education on removing mask requirements

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education made a change to Covid-19 protocol in schools. Starting Feb. 7 students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in schools and classrooms.

”Our job as the board of education is to ensure that students and staff are safe, that schools remain open, and that we’re ensuring high academic outcomes,” said District 51 Board of Education Director of District B Dr. Kari Sholtes.

At Tuesday’s District 51 Board of Education meeting, Directors Andrea Haitz, Willie Jones, and Angela Lema voted to end remaining mask requirements for classes and schools starting on Feb. 7. Directors Doug Levinson and Dr. Kari Sholtes voted to keep them.

“Our previous process was the Superintendent met with the public health department and nursing staff and came up with plans that kept kids safe and schools open,” said Dr. Kari Sholtes.

Dr. Kari Sholtes said they also received guidance from the task force comprised of medical personnel and community members.

“And then on Tuesday night not only did we change the process in taking it out of our leaderships hands and public health experts hands, and we just put it in the board’s hands,” said Dr. Kari Sholtes. “So that was against our policies and against the process the community has bought into. So I didn’t agree with that step and furthermore we changed the outcome. We stopped implementing protective measures for students in the event of known and suspected outbreaks.”

The Mesa County health department was waiting for three metrics to be met before protocols would go away. Having to do with the incidence rate, the positivity rate, and average hospitalizations.

“That was the process we planned to follow and we also Tuesday night decided to eliminate that agreement we made with the community and public health department,” said Dr. Kari Sholtes.

Another point Dr. Kari Sholtes brought up is the lack of plan for more vulnerable students and how the district plans on keeping those who are higher risk in school. Since people can be asymptomatic and still spread it.

District 51 School Board Director District E Angela Lema has a different rational behind her decision.

“I voted to end the mask requirements and make it parents choice,” said Angela Lema. “It’s really about giving students and parents that choice at this point. We’ve talked about doing this when the new board was sworn in at the end of November and we held off doing that wanting to make sure that parents and students had an opportunity to get the vaccine if they chose to do that.”

Angela Lema went on to say they also waited for masks to be more widely available in schools.

“According to the parents and students there was a big gap in learning, a big gap in their emotional well being being behind masks,” said Angela Lema. “While some children did just fine with them, many did not.”

Both Dr. Kari Sholtes and Angela Lema said it was not on the agenda prior to take a vote on this decision Tuesday. Since the board was not aware they were responsible for making this decision. As typically the Superintendent, public health department and nursing staff are the ones responsible.

