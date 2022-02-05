Advertisement

Vehicle catches fire in rollover accident

Single-vehicle rollover accident
Single-vehicle rollover accident(David Jones)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover accident on Friday evening at 21 1/2 Rd. in Grand Junction.

According to the CSP, dispatch got a call regarding the accident at 10:51 p.m., and the collision caused the car to catch on fire. The driver, a 19-year-old male out of Fruita, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The state patrol, the Grand Junction Fire Department, Lower Valley Fire District, and the Grand Junction Police Department were on scene.

