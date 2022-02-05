Advertisement

WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat

An Idaho state trooper does a belly flop to keep cat from running away. (SOURCE: Idaho State Police)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Call him the leaping lawman!

An Idaho state trooper went the extra mile, or a few extra feet anyway, to keep a cat from running away last month.

Trooper Enrique Ilerenas did a flying belly-flop to fetch the feline.

The capture happened on Jan. 13 when he pulled a van over on Interstate 90 and found controlled substances inside.

The two people in the van were arrested on drug charges. As Ilerenas was waiting for animal control to come for the pets, the cat made a break for it.

It wasn’t fast enough for the quick-thinking trooper, who caught it and returned it to the van.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun
Area the woman and dog were found on the Grand Mesa the next day
Woman and dog found overnight on the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on...
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on 1st and Gunnison
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
NBC 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics schedule

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beecher.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Michael Bloomberg’s daughters
An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: Trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson causes vehicle to hit power pole
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder