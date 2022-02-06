Local man builds business to give back to charities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man with ties to the Western Slope has built a business that he says is aimed at giving back to organizations who have made a difference in the community while helping make it easier for people to be generous.

Stephen Wesley, who moved to Ridgeline while he was a freshman in high school, is the CEO of a tea company called GenerosiTEA. In high school, he spent much of his time moving back and forth between Ridgeline and Montrose and although his career has taken him to Las Vegas, he still has family here in Western Colorado and he still calls the Western Slope home.

He said his journey for GenerosiTEA began while he worked for a beverage company and he and his coworkers were let go. Eventually, the idea came to him to start his own ice tea company while trying to make a difference in the world. After more than a decade, he started GenerosiTEA

“It would be cool if I could just do something that gave people something that would make it cool to give and easy without someone having to drop off money, belongings, or things that they wanted to give away” said Wesley.

He says Generosity has three flavors of tea, with each flavor having a specific charity on the label: The Humane Society of the United States, The National Breast Cancer Foundation and Operation Home Front. Wesley says each time a bottle is purchased, 10 cents of that goes toward whichever charity is on the label.

“...It is all about the charities with those things. So we want people to know it’s very authentic, it’s very real, it’s not something we’re giving some proceed to a charity on the corner of the bottle it’s all about...and bringing awareness to those charities”.

Wesley said he hopes his teas and the message they send to people will raise the level of awareness, where people are in the world ,and how easy it can be to help other people.

