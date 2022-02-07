Community comes together to support family after devastating fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Just one day after devastating fire left a Fruita family without a home, the community has come together to make donations to help the family in anyway they can.

One of the members of that family works at the Wave Drinks in Fruita. The owner of Wave Drinks said once she found out about the fire, she had to do something to help our a cherished team member.

“We are trying to do something to help her with these donations and things, the sentimental, I mean you can’t replace your house, you can’t replace the memories and all those kind of things” said Celeste Quarnberg. And she said, the support from the community has been amazing.

“I have had so many people contact me to see how else they can help- people from out of town even. We want to do whatever we can to help her...meals, food anything The minute I posted it everyone was just sharing it and commenting.”

Quarnberg says Jordan, the girl who works for her, is an amazing person who makes so many people smile.

“She just you know, really makes a difference and makes their day a little happier...and it’s amazing,”

To help the family out after the fire, Quarnberg says people from all over the community have made cash donations, others have brought clothing and other material things to Wave in Fruita.

“I just feel like that sense community unity and love is really important and at the end of the day that’s all that matters is the relationships.”

Quarnberg has also set up a gofundme account on behalf of the family. If you’d like to make a donation, you can donate here:

