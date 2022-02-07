Advertisement

District 51 Board of Education discussing ‘personnel matters’ regarding superintendent, assistant superintendent

Board also seeking legal advice concerning their employment contracts, in addition to that of the district’s director of equity and inclusion
District 51
District 51(Gray TV)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has scheduled an executive session on Monday at 5 p.m. “to receive legal advice on specific legal questions regarding the District’s employment contracts with Diana Sirko, Brian Hill and Tracy Gallegos.”

Dr. Sirko is the district’s superintendent, while Dr. Hill is currently employed as the assistant superintendent. The district hired Gallegos in the summer of 2021 as director of equity and inclusion.

The board’s attorneys David Price and Tammy Eret are set to confer with the board on these matters.

Board directors will also “discuss personnel matters regarding the District’s Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent,” according to the meeting’s posted agenda. The agenda also includes that the board will “receive legal advice... regarding the District’s Project Management Contract with Dynamic Project Management, LLC.”

The meeting will take place at the Harry Butler Board Room, located at 455B N. 22nd, Grand Junction, CO 8150.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruita house fire
Fruita home on fire early Sunday morning
Single-vehicle rollover accident
Vehicle catches fire in rollover accident
OIS IN GRAND JUNCTION
Neighbor’s recount as officer-involved shooting happens in neighborhood
GenerosiTEA
Local man builds business to give back to charities
Dog walk in Grand Junction to end Alzheimer's.
Grand Junction Golden Retrievers walk to end Alzheimer’s

Latest News

GJPD respond to Bank of the San Juans for reported robbery
Police respond to a call of a robbery at Bank of the San Juans
Delta County Sheriff's Office. (File Photo)
Police investigating double murder in Paonia
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users