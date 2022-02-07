Police respond to a call of a robbery at Bank of the San Juans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the Bank of the San Juans located at 685 Horizon Dr. for a report of a robbery Monday.

Officers arrived at the bank around 2 p.m. after an employee hit the panic button, prompting a call to 911.

According to the police department, the employee stated they had just been robbed and the suspect, who fled with money, was no longer in the building.

Officers have secured the area and are interviewing witnesses and looking for the suspect. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

