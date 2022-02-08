D51 Board of Education to hold special meeting on Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A spokesperson for Mesa County Valley School District 51 has confirmed the district’s Board of Education will be hosting a special board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 3:15 p.m. in the Harry Butler Board Room located at 455B N. 22nd Street in Grand Junction.

The agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting is pending at this time.

