Woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of Tenn. officer

The officer was on active duty in February 2019 when he was struck while inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it. (WTVC via CNN)
By WTVC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - A woman convicted in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a Tennessee police officer, which happened while she was driving intoxicated, learned her fate Monday.

On both sides of the courtroom, there were few dry eyes in the sentencing of Janet Hinds. She received 11 years in prison for her most serious charge, vehicular homicide by intoxication, in the death of 38-year-old Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.

“I always asked God if one of my children had to be killed, take me instead,” said Nicholas Galinger’s father, Barry Galinger, in court. “I don’t understand why she didn’t turn herself in or call.”

At the sentencing hearing, Hinds apologized to the Galinger family.

“Nothing besides God maybe could lessen the hurt that you feel, the hurt I feel,” she said. “I want you to know that if I had known there was someone behind that sign I hit, I would never have gone home. I would’ve stayed right there.”

Hinds maintains she thought she hit a road sign and not a person the night of Feb. 23, 2019, in Hixson, Tennessee. Nicholas Galinger was on active duty that night when he was struck while inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it.

Both families testified about the tragedy this incident brought them.

“I just have this hole that I cannot fill,” said Nicholas Galinger’s sister, Tanya Hasty.

Janet Hinds’ son, Jared Hinds, spoke about the torture it’s brought his mom, even noting a suicide attempt she made shortly after the incident.

“It’s changed her completely. She would never purposefully hurt a fly,” he said.

When the judge sentenced Hinds, he said while she didn’t intentionally kill Nicholas Galinger, she “intentionally drank.”

Barry Galinger says he feels the punishment was deserved but doesn’t carry hate for Hinds.

“I have forgiven Janet Hinds for what she’s done. Yes, I have,” he said.

Hinds is also in the middle of a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit for the wrongful death of Nicholas Galinger. Following her sentencing, the Galinger family’s lawyer said they intend to request that the civil court double their damages to $50 million.

The family is also suing the city of Chattanooga and Farm to Fork, the restaurant that served Hinds alcohol before the crash, for negligence. Both parties have denied responsibility.

