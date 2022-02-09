Advertisement

Ben Steele joins Broncos as part of offensive coaching staff

By Bernie Lange and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Denver Broncos continue making off season moves as they add to their changing coaching staff, with one of Palisade’s own.

Former student and attendee of Palisade High School and Mesa State College Ben Steele will be joining Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching staff.

Steele’s previous position was in Minnesota as an assistant offensive line coach for the Vikings. He also played for the Green Bay Packers in 2005, catching Aaron Rodgers’ first NFL touchdown pass in a preseason game.

After Steele left the Mavericks he played for six NFL teams, and spent a brief amount of time as a sports anchor at KKCO 11 News.

