District 51 Board to host coffee event this Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is hosting a Board Coffee event this Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.

The meeting will take place at Orchard Mesa Middle School and is open to the public to attend. The board has no set agenda, and its goal is to provide the community members with a chance to discuss topics concerning K-12 education.

For more information, please visit d51schools.org.

