Crime of the week: Police ask for information regarding theft

By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of the suspect(s) involved in a theft.

On Sunday, Dec. 19. between the hours of 6:45-7:30 a.m. unknown suspects stole a black 2014 Echo Trailer. The vehicle identification number is (5PSBA1926E1038962).

The trailer, parked at a business located in the 200 block of S. Spruce Street, contained two 2013 Polaris Industries four-wheelers, (VIN-4XAMH50A9DA051428) and (VIN-4XAMH50AXDA057300), and a 2015 Polaris Industries side‐by‐side ATV (VIN- 3NSVAA875FF429511).

The suspects were driving an early 2000′s model white GMC Yukon.

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County(Crime Stoppers of Mesa County)

The total estimated property loss is over $28,400.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen property or suspects involved in the crime, please contact Crimes Stoppers at (970) 241-7867, submit a tip at 241stop.com, or download the P3tips app on any mobile device. For more information, visit www.241stop.com.

