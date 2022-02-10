Advertisement

De Beque is another step closer to having a new community hall

Town of De Beque
Town of De Beque(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has purchased land near Fourth St. in De Beque for a new community hall. The county and the Town of De Beque will work jointly in operating the facility.

The facility will consist of a basketball gym, meeting hall, and small kitchen area. Officials say they will break ground this year.

“This is an area where a sense of community can happen around these small areas and where they can take some pride in having a place to meet and go do various activities,” said Mesa County Administrator Peter Baier.

The county spent $360,000 for the land in De Beque; they hope to complete construction by the end of the year.

Mesa County is also involved in three other community halls, including Clifton, Whitewater, and the Loma and Mack area. Each facility will cost about $1-1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters arrested and released Tuesday
GJPD respond to Bank of the San Juans for reported robbery
Police release photos of bank robbery suspects
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s...
Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit

Latest News

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad...
Active arrest warrant issued for Tina Peters
WCCC career signs
Western Colorado Community College credit hours at all-time high
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education
District 51 Board of Education holds another executive session
Mesa County Valley School District 51 board members
District 51 Board to host coffee event this Saturday