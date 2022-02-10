Advertisement

District 51 Board of Education holds another executive session

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education met again on Wednesday afternoon for an executive session.

The school board was expected to discuss possible negotiations involving the contract for Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill as superintendent. He is expected to take the helm on July 1 after Superintendent Diana Sirko retires.

There was some backlash that this meeting was scheduled for 3:15 p.m. during school hours. Director Doug Levinson told the crowd the time of the meeting was an oversight. He says the board didn’t intend to make it inaccessible to teachers and others in the community and will consider that in the future.

Mesa Valley Educators Association President Tim Couch says they wouldn’t allow a board meeting to disrupt the learning environment.

“Around the state, we see people walking out of classrooms, and we’re not going to do that. We’ve been in our classrooms for two years, face to face with our students and we’re not going to let one board meeting drag teachers out and stop education for students for a day. So, we reached out to [the] community to fill in that gap so we could continue to do education but be represented at the beginning of this board meeting so that everybody knows that we care about what happens in our district,” said Couch.

In a statement released Tuesday night about Wednesday’s executive session, the school board states: “The board and Dr. Hill both desire to reach a mutually agreeable resolution. The board does not plan to take any formal action or make any announcement.”

