Single-vehicle accident near K and 19 road in Fruita

Accident near K & 19 Road(Dave Jones)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Wednesday night, Colorado State Patrol and the Lower Valley Fire District responded to a single-vehicle accident on 19 and K Road in Fruita.

Our photographer who was at the scene says a pickup truck heading northbound somehow left the road.

No details on what caused this crash. CSP is investigating what led up to the accident.

