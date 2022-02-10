Advertisement

Tina Peters turns herself in, released on $500 bond Thursday morning

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was in custody for a short period of time Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office sent out a press release at 11:31 Thursday morning. It reads,

Tina Peters mugshot (2/10/22)
Tina Peters mugshot (2/10/22)(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Peters is set to appear in court March 2 at 8 a.m.

