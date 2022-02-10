Tina Peters turns herself in, released on $500 bond Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was in custody for a short period of time Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office sent out a press release at 11:31 Thursday morning. It reads,

Tina Peters turned herself in this morning at 10:30 and immediately posted the $500 bond set on her warrant. She was released with instructions on when to appear in court. Her booking photo is attached.

Tina Peters mugshot (2/10/22) (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Peters is set to appear in court March 2 at 8 a.m.

