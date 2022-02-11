Advertisement

It’s national school counseling week

This week is a time to recognize and appreciate the impact school counselors can have in helping students work on their mental health, achieve school success and plan for a career.
National School Counseling Week
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week is national school counseling week. Each year there is a theme and this years is “better together.”

We spoke to Central High School Counselor Jessica Barton regarding her position about the hard work and it takes to make an impact.

”We want to support students to become the people that they want to be,” said Barton. “Whether that’s academically by helping them be successful in their classes and make sure they’re taking the right classes to be able to do the career that they want after they graduate. Or socially and emotionally by helping them when they have a bad day or they’re having a crisis or peer conflict.”

Jessica went on to say there’s an important role for a counselor in every school as they’re supportive of students, families, their goals and their well being.

