Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges. He entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.(Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.

Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

