Partnership between District 51 and CMU helping to alleviate teacher shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A nationwide teacher shortage is creating problems across the country, including western Colorado. It’s another casualty of the pandemic, however, District 51 says they’re doing their part to fill teaching positions with local talent.

District 51 has many partnerships with Colorado Mesa University. Perhaps none more important than the student teacher program at CMU. Which recruits new student teachers at the college to intern and get hired at District 51 schools.

“I’ve been involved in education in this valley for nearly 40 years,” said former District 51 Principal, teacher and current CMU Instructor Mark Schmalz. “But I would say our current superintendent and assistant superintendent go out of their way for this partnership with Colorado Mesa University more than any. They meet with us regularly, its not just an email, and they will meet with students as well. They’re trying to grow their own teachers to alleviate this teacher shortage that we’re experiencing.”

Mark goes on to say because of the shortage students can go anywhere they want, and they’re looking for a district that’s positive and where they feel most welcome and have the most support.

“They are very aware of what is going on so they absolutely want a transparency,” said Mark. “They absolutely want to be in a district that supports teachers and administrators. That is at the forefront of why they’ll move to a district.”

Mark said the leadership along with the partnership is helping our district succeed more so than others.

”It’s a partnership that’s beneficial for everyone because its harder and harder to attract and retain high quality teachers,” said Superintendent of District 51 schools Dr. Diana Sirko. “Especially because what happens is when they’re going through the education program there they can do their internship here in the system working. So they begin to get to know the system, get to know some of our schools, our principals get to know them, and then often we recruit them to become a teacher.”

Mark went on to say Dr. Sirko and Dr. Hill have gone above and beyond to strengthen the partnership, making it the strongest its ever been.

“They are doing everything in their power to reach our young teachers,” said Mark. “Like I said they give up weekends and summers to meet with prospective teachers.”

Mark also said is so many teacher ed programs are losing participants, but CMU’s with District 51 has held steady. With over 100 teachers and 55 student teachers.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.