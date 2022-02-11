Advertisement

Superintendent comments on school board executive sessions

Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko(Mesa County Valley School District 51)
By Madelynn Fellet and Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko released her weekly update on Friday, speaking out about the district’s Board of Education’s recent executive meetings.

To read Dr. Sirko’s full Weekly Superintendent Update, click here.

On Monday, Feb. 7, D51 BOE held a closed-door executive meeting to discuss “personnel matters regarding the District’s Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent,” according to the posted agenda.

Community members were concerned the BOE was going to prematurely end the contracts for the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill, and Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos.

The school district released a statement regarding the executive session clarifying, “Yesterday’s executive session was not conducted with any intent to fire any District administrator, and no such future action is contemplated.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, D51 BOE announced a special meeting would be held on Feb. 9 to further “discuss Dr. Hill’s contract. The Board and Dr. Hill both desire to reach a mutually agreeable resolution. The board does not plan to take any formal action or make any announcement following tomorrow’s session,” as stated in a BOE statement.

The meeting was scheduled at 3:15 p.m., and several people were not happy about the time for the meeting because it took place during school hours. The BOE expressed their decision to hold the meeting during school hours was necessary due to a scheduling issue with one of the board members.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, D51 Board of Education released a statement addressing the executive session, “We are now engaged in a unanimous effort to reach an agreement that is both legally sound and that will garner swift approval by the Board and Dr. Hill so that all of us who serve the District can refocus our attention on the District’s educational mission.”

Read our previous articles about D51 BOE’s recent executive meetings:

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters mugshot (2/10/22)
Tina Peters turns herself in, released on $500 bond Thursday morning
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad...
Active arrest warrant issued for Tina Peters
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
Crime of the week: Police ask for information regarding theft
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Mesa County Department of Human Services
Two people charged with public assistance fraud
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 14
New chief sworn in for Palisade Police Department
New chief sworn in for Palisade Police Department
Mesa County Public Health Interview 02/11/2022