Superintendent comments on school board executive sessions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko released her weekly update on Friday, speaking out about the district’s Board of Education’s recent executive meetings.

With great sincerity, I want to thank the staff, students, alumni, and community members who have shown great kindness and support to me as well as Dr. Brian Hill and Mr. Tracy Gallegos this week. I was humbled to receive dozens of emails of gratitude and encouragement. Our community is amazing and I am proud to be a part of it. I am comforted to know that I will be able to finish the school year before my retirement in June and that Dr. Hill will be my successor as planned.

On Monday, Feb. 7, D51 BOE held a closed-door executive meeting to discuss “personnel matters regarding the District’s Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent,” according to the posted agenda.

Community members were concerned the BOE was going to prematurely end the contracts for the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill, and Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos.

The school district released a statement regarding the executive session clarifying, “Yesterday’s executive session was not conducted with any intent to fire any District administrator, and no such future action is contemplated.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, D51 BOE announced a special meeting would be held on Feb. 9 to further “discuss Dr. Hill’s contract. The Board and Dr. Hill both desire to reach a mutually agreeable resolution. The board does not plan to take any formal action or make any announcement following tomorrow’s session,” as stated in a BOE statement.

The meeting was scheduled at 3:15 p.m., and several people were not happy about the time for the meeting because it took place during school hours. The BOE expressed their decision to hold the meeting during school hours was necessary due to a scheduling issue with one of the board members.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, D51 Board of Education released a statement addressing the executive session, “We are now engaged in a unanimous effort to reach an agreement that is both legally sound and that will garner swift approval by the Board and Dr. Hill so that all of us who serve the District can refocus our attention on the District’s educational mission.”

