Colorado big-game licenses application period opens March 1

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The application period for the big-game licenses in Colorado will open from March 1 to April 5 at 8 p.m.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced changes in license requirements and fees. Hunters will be required to buy a qualifying license to engage in the big-game draws.

CPW encourages hunters to submit their applications early to avoid any issues or delays.

For more information, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

