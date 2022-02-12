Body camera footage released showing Tina Peters temporary arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Newly released body camera footage from the Grand Junction Police Department is showing a new perspective of the moments before and after Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was temporarily arrested earlier this week.

The video shows Grand Junction police officers responding to the Main Street Bagels, where the District Attorney’s Investigators were inside, attempting to serve a search warrant for Peters’ iPad. The officers were called when investigators say Peters was obstructing. According to the District Attorney’s office said the iPad may contain an illegally recorded court hearing.

The video shows things quickly escalating and officers took Peters into custody and put her in handcuffs. Throughout the video, Peters can be heard saying “Stop it!” And at one point one of the officers yells to Peters, “Do not kick”.

Eventually officers took Peters outside and warned her if she didn’t cooperate she would be charged with obstruction.

Officers then walked Peters across the street and put her in the back of the patrol car. That’s when one of the officers can be heard saying “Yeah I’m gonna charge her with obstruction. She was trying to kick us as we were escorting her out of the door. "

The D.A. Investigators can then once again be seen explaining to Peters why they were seizing the iPad, citing the search warrant. During this part of the video Peters denies that the iPad belongs to her repeatedly and the D.A. investigator says the warrant allows him to take the iPad.

Eventually Peters is released from police custody and is free to go. Before leaving the scene the Peters once again denies owning the iPad and says the investigators don’t understand. The investigator tells Peters they would be done with the iPad much sooner if she would give them the passcode. Peters replies saying she doesn’t know the passcode and says the iPad belongs to someone named Tammy Bailey. The investigator asks who Tammy Bailey is and then Peters does not elaborate. Peters replies saying she was going to speak with her lawyer and leaves.

Since the arrest on Feb. 8, Peters had a warrant issued for her arrest on misdemeanor charges of Obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations.

Feb. 10 Peters turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, was booked and immediately posted $500 bail.

Peters did not respond to requests for comment. Her team released a statement that same day:

“Tina Peters fully complied with the warrant this morning, self surrendering, and was shortly thereafter released.

The Legal Defense Fund has no objection to complying with any investigation at any time -- our objection continues to be to the harsh treatment of Clerk Peters, officers illegally confiscating her car keys, which were not listed in the search warrant, wrestling them out of her hands, and causing bruises and contusions.

The officers kept the keys after releasing Clerk Peters, even though they were not then permitted to search her vehicle under the warrant.”

