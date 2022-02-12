Colorado adopts temporary rules for voting systems security

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Feb. 10, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office adopted temporary election rules for voting systems security, including measures restricting physical and electronic access to the voting system and outlining the enforcement mechanisms necessary to ensure election security compliance.

The decision to implement these temporary rules comes after security protocol breaches and violations of Election Rules in Mesa County and Elbert County.

The Director of Elections, Brandi Bantz, states the temporary rules are a lot of clarification language, and several of the rules already existed.

“The electors won’t be affected by this at all. It’s more steps that the election division has to take to secure the election equipment itself. So as far as access to our equipment, the statute already defines that in a county that has a population of over 100,000 people that an elected official cannot have access to the voting equipment. So, they aren’t physically allowed to touch that at all. This new emergency rule further defines that person is not eligible or allowed to have a password to even get into the system,” said Bantz.

These election temporary rules were put into place to reinforce the continued security of Colorado’s voting equipment and voting systems. Brantz says these temporary rules will go through the formal rules process later in the spring, so residents will have the opportunity to comment on them before they are permanently adopted.

