Montrose County School District to follow updated COVID-19 guidance set by state health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County School District is updating their current COVID-19 policies to be in compliance with the Colorado Department of Public Health’s new COVID-19 policies.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, “School districts are now advised to ‘Transition to [a] routine disease control model for COVID-19 in K-12 settlings,’ handling COVID-19 in schools similar to influenza and other pre-pandemic preventable infectious diseases,” says the district.

MCSD says, starting Monday, Feb. 14, morning screening will be discontinued at all district sites and the school will also return to their traditional illness policy.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, “Quarantine and contract tracing will be discontinued as per CDPHE recommendation as will exposure notification and ‘individual investigation,’ of school COVID exposures. Testing is still available but no longer required to stay in school following exposure,” says the district.

The school district states that routine testing will still be available for students who would like to remain in the weekly testing program. Students who test positive will continue to be required to isolate from school for five days following their date of symptom or positive test date.

The district continues to encourage eligible students to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination.

For staff members, “previously required mitigation strategies are no longer mandatory,” states the district. The weekly routine testing will also continue to be offered for those who want to participate, and the staff is encouraged to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination.

According to MCSD, it continues to see a week to week decline in COVID-19 transmission among the schools in the district. The positivity rate is similar to levels prior to the most recent outbreak.

Also, it is encouraged by the school district students and staff to stay home if sick, get tested for COVID, and stay up to date with vaccinations. MCSD goes on to say, “the district will still continue to focus on ‘case cluster and outbreak’ incidence in schools and will be vigilant to future possible variants.”

MCSD states with the latest CDPHE guidance, the district can shift its focus back “on innovative instructional practices and inspiring a love of learning in all students.”

