Advertisement

Local excitement over Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off Sunday for the 56th annual Super Bowl at So Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Super Bowl at Wrigley's
Super Bowl at Wrigley's(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off Sunday for the 56th annual Super Bowl at So Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The two teams took the lead back and forth. Combined with a 90s rap throwback half time show including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. We spoke to a fan about what excites him the most about watching the Super Bowl.

”Just the build up, two teams coming together,” said Rams fan Dominic. “Best of NFC, best of AFC, I just love it. Been watching since I was a kid, grew up with my Grandpa watching it. So it means a lot to me. It brings the family and everyone together to enjoy it.”

Spoiler alert, Rams won. Regardless of if your team won, everyone we spoke to had a great time watching.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Department of Human Services
Two people charged with public assistance fraud
Tina Peters mugshot (2/10/22)
Tina Peters turns herself in, released on $500 bond Thursday morning
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko
Superintendent comments on school board executive sessions
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
Footage showing arrest
Body camera footage released showing Tina Peters temporary arrest

Latest News

Veterans Ron Napier, left, and Jackie Marincic, right, shared more on difficulties they have...
Western Slope veterans describe difficulties with VA health care system, VA contractor TriWest
The Canyon Grand Quartet
Barbershop quartet delivering singing Valentine’s Day
Hosted by the Knights of Columbus
Fundraiser breakfast for families of crash victims
Non-Traditional Students at Colorado Mesa University
Non-Traditional Students at Colorado Mesa University