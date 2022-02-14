Skier suffers minor injuries after getting caught in avalanche

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Summit Country Rescue Group received a report of an avalanche on the west side of Loveland Pass with a confirmed skier burial.

Leading up to the avalanche, a mother and son on skis intended to retrieve a piece of rappel gear they had left behind the day before, reports the SCRG. The son traversed toward the top of a chute, locally known as Butt Crack.

SCRG says, the son cut across a steep slope below the ridge and triggered an avalanche, while the mother stayed in a safe zone and was not caught. The son fell an estimated 200 to 300 feet and was buried up to his waist with minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responded, including the SCRG, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment team, Arapahoe Basin Ski Patrol, and Flight For Life Colorado. In the end, emergency services were not needed as both skiers were able to ski out on their own.

The SCRG says it is important to read the Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast and to follow safe practices, as recent high winds have increased avalanche danger.

Avalanche rescue on Loveland Pass (Feb. 13) (Summit Country Rescue Group)

For more information on avalanche danger in Colorado, please visit avalanche.state.co.us.

