Tina Peters announces run for Colorado Secretary of State

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Monday morning, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ Media team released a statement announcing Peters intent to run for Colorado Secretary of State.

Her run would replace current Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who recently filed a lawsuit against Peters to prevent her from overseeing the upcoming 2022 elections by removing her as the Designated Election Official.

Peters statement announcing her intent to run reads,

Local excitement over Super Bowl LVI
Local excitement over Super Bowl LVI
