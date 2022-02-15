Advertisement

Help sheriff’s office identify possible witnesses to auto theft

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify...
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to identify possible witnesses to a stolen vehicle.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Feb. 13, between 9:20 and 9:25 p.m., a red Toyota 4Runner was stolen from the parking lot of East Valley Liquors located at 418 32 Rd. in Clifton.

The sheriff’s office reports law enforcement located the stolen vehicle Tuesday morning abandoned.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the night of the crime and found four bystanders who may have witnessed the crime. Investigators identify the bystanders as three males and one female driving a Chevy Truck and a Chevy Suburban (see images below).

Investigators would like to speak to these individuals about the incident. If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the potential witnesses, please call (970) 244-3267 or submit a tip at crimewatch.net.

For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

