Location change: D51 Board of Education meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has changed the location of Tuesday’s meeting to accommodate the anticipated number of attendees.

The board’s next meeting will now be held Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the South Ballroom in the University Center at Colorado Mesa University. Attendees can park in the parking garage on the corner of N. 12th St. and Elm Avenue.

The meeting will be livestreamed by the district on their Facebook page at facebook.com/schooldistrict51. The district says the recording will be posted there as well.

