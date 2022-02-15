Advertisement

Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado’s governor

Jared Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado’s governor.
Jared Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado’s governor.(U.S. Congress)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis formally announced his bid Tuesday for a second term as Colorado’s governor, citing his record in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, efforts to curb health care costs and a commitment to expanding early childhood education.

Polis announced his bid in a video with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera that emphasized the cost of living and crime as key issues — an agenda also promoted by state Republicans this election year. Polis and Primavera planned to launch the campaign in Pueblo later Tuesday.

A tech entrepreneur and five-term U.S. congressman, Polis defeated Republican Treasurer Walker Stapleton in 2018 to win his first term.

Several Republican candidates are vying to challenge Polis. They include University of Colorado regent Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez, a former Parker mayor and former state director for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Tina Peters announces run for Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold responds
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Avalanche rescue on Loveland Pass (Feb. 13)
Skier suffers minor injuries after getting caught in avalanche
Veterans Ron Napier, left, and Jackie Marincic, right, shared more on difficulties they have...
Western Slope veterans describe difficulties with VA health care system, VA contractor TriWest
Braedon and Chef Wayne Smith
Non-traditional students at Colorado Mesa University

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Help sheriff’s office identify possible witnesses to auto theft
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Summer Camp logo
Grand Junction Parks and Rec. announces 2022 Summer Camps
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify...
HELP SOLVE: LOOKING FOR WITNESSES TO AUTO THEFT
Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office to launch app similar to Google Maps to...
D51 parents asked to take survey to help develop Safe Routes to School Project