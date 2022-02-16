Delta County no longer sending out weekly Covid-19 newsletter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As much of the nation moves more towards an endemic phase of what has been a pandemic for the past two years, there is less new information to provide to the public. Numbers are trending downwards and as we move into warmer weather, people are more likely to be spending more time outside.

With this information, Delta County announced Monday they will no longer be sending out weekly newsletters with weekly new Covid-19 tips and information. Such as testing locations and vaccination information. Officials with Delta County say they need to save their news releases for other critical information and community updates.

”We’re going to have to figure out a way to live with Covid because we all know its never gonna go away,” said Delta County public information officer Darnell Place-Wise. “Eventually it’s gonna become much like the seasonal flu.”

Darnell goes on to say the data dashboard will still be available with case numbers, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths updated Monday through Friday.

