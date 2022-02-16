Advertisement

HPAI detected in Midwest

Poultry, Photo Date: 04/28/2019
Poultry, Photo Date: 04/28/2019(Pixabay)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza presence was confirmed in Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia.

The disease was detected in wild birds, commercial turkey flocks, and poultry. At the moment, there are no HPAI cases in Colorado.

Colorado urges poultry producers and bird owners to increase biosecurity measures by limiting the exposure of new birds to the flocks, monitoring flocks and reporting the disease.

To report any unusual bird deaths and learn more about avian influenza, please visit ag.colorado.gov.

