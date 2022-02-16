St. Mary’s Medical Center receives nursing Magnet status

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Mary’s Medical Center has achieved Magnet recognition. The nursing Magnet status focuses on recognizing health care organizations that supply a high level of nursing care and professionalism.

The program is administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which is “the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world.”

According to the press release, Magnet recognition provides excellent benefits for the community. These benefits include improved patient safety, higher patient satisfaction and high job satisfaction.

For St. Mary’s to receive this recognition, the medical center participated in a process of over several years, which “involved submission of an electronic application, written patient care documentation, a virtual site visit and review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.”

The health center also received recognition in five Magnet Exemplar accolades. The press release states the Magnet Exemplars stories shine a light on the nurse practices that resulted in a positive outcome.

“Magnet designation is an impressive and important distinction for our organization and associates as well as the communities we serve,” said Bryan Johnson, President of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “Our entire team can be proud of this historic distinction.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.